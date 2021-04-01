Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Announces Earnings Results

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

AYRO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.58. 1,202,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,707,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.40 and a quick ratio of 16.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. Ayro has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

