B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCOMF opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69. B Communications has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.60.

Get B Communications alerts:

B Communications Company Profile

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, online television transmissions, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for B Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.