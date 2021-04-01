Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

BW opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.29 million, a P/E ratio of -78.91 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,720,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,753,541.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,640,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,705,684.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 17,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,053.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,739,879 shares of company stock worth $64,865,241 over the last 90 days. 53.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 239,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.