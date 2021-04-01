Bank of America Begins Coverage on MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

Get MP Materials alerts:

NYSE MP opened at $35.95 on Thursday. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.56.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. As a group, analysts forecast that MP Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,628,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.