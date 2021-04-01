Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $2.10 Million in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 71,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at about $10,598,000. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at about $7,128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at about $4,833,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at about $4,436,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at about $3,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Asana news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $832,478.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,572 shares of company stock worth $2,852,539 over the last three months.

Shares of ASAN opened at $28.58 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $43.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

