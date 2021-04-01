Barclays Initiates Coverage on InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Barclays started coverage on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

INNV has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InnovAge has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Get InnovAge alerts:

OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $25.79 on Monday. InnovAge has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.10.

In other news, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Maureen Hewitt bought 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,897.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.