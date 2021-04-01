Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Bel Fuse worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 37,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

BELFB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bel Fuse from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $245.64 million, a P/E ratio of 82.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.13 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.