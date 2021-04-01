Barclays PLC Has $149,000 Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 558.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in United States Cellular by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 4.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Shares of USM opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.60. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $37.57.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In related news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $73,434.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.