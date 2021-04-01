Barclays PLC Has $152,000 Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 25,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

In other USA Compression Partners news, CEO Jack H. Brier purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Insiders have purchased 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,200 over the last ninety days.

USAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.25. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $158.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 86.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.72%. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,000.00%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

