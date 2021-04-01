Barclays PLC Has $159,000 Position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Landec were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Landec by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 151,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Landec by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 92,699 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Landec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Landec by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 366,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. Landec Co. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $310.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

In other news, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Obus bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $69,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at $390,403.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $224,844. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landec Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

