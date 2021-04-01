Barclays PLC Purchases New Shares in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $28.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 788.26 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $1.5282 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s payout ratio is presently 50.52%.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

