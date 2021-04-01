Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BGAOY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Proximus from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Proximus presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Proximus alerts:

OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Proximus has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03.

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public customers in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.