Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Update

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,200 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 708,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE B traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,011. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.21. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on B. TheStreet raised shares of Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

