Base Resources (LON:BSE) Shares Down 12.3%

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE) shares fell 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.65 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.19). 235,323 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 108,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.21).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The stock has a market cap of £167.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

