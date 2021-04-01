Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.05.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

