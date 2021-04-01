Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 219 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $188.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.07 and a 12-month high of $190.45. The firm has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

