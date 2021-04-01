Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 582 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 415.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 257,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,083,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $261.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.18. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.24 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.07, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $719,873.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,080.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,942. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

