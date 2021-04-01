Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

CHWY stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.14. The stock had a trading volume of 54,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,898. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of -197.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. Research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,037,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $12,946,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,125,721.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 362,082 shares of company stock worth $36,453,004. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.65.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

