Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.76. 2,465,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,684. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $51.71 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.42. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,194.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,923 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,091 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

