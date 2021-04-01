Bilby Plc (LON:BILB) Insider Clive Lovett Sells 129,686 Shares

Bilby Plc (LON:BILB) insider Clive Lovett sold 129,686 shares of Bilby stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50), for a total value of £49,280.68 ($64,385.52).
Shares of LON:BILB opened at GBX 39.90 ($0.52) on Thursday. Bilby Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 44 ($0.57). The company has a market cap of £23.53 million and a PE ratio of 33.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47.
About Bilby
Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Bilby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.