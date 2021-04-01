Bilby Plc (LON:BILB) Insider Clive Lovett Sells 129,686 Shares

Bilby Plc (LON:BILB) insider Clive Lovett sold 129,686 shares of Bilby stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50), for a total value of £49,280.68 ($64,385.52).

Shares of LON:BILB opened at GBX 39.90 ($0.52) on Thursday. Bilby Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 44 ($0.57). The company has a market cap of £23.53 million and a PE ratio of 33.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47.

About Bilby

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

