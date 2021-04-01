BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) PT Raised to $19.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Shares of BCRX opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 3.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 53,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

