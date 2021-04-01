Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives $305.34 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $304.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $278.71. 955,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,115. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.54. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Biogen by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after acquiring an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Biogen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

