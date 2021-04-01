BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Head-To-Head Analysis

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioNTech and Revolution Medicines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNTech $121.63 million 216.16 -$200.54 million ($0.95) -114.94 Revolution Medicines $50.04 million 67.28 -$47.66 million N/A N/A

Revolution Medicines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioNTech.

Profitability

This table compares BioNTech and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNTech -250.12% -66.72% -41.73% Revolution Medicines -191.17% -32.25% -20.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of BioNTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BioNTech and Revolution Medicines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNTech 0 4 3 0 2.43 Revolution Medicines 0 0 2 0 3.00

BioNTech presently has a consensus price target of $105.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.84%. Revolution Medicines has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.16%. Given Revolution Medicines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Revolution Medicines is more favorable than BioNTech.

Summary

Revolution Medicines beats BioNTech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer. It also develops neo-antigen specific immunotherapies, such as RO7198457, which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors. In addition, the company develops RiboCytokines, which include BNT151, BNT152, and BNT152 for multiple solid tumors; chimeric antigen receptor T cell immunotherapies, such as BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT212 for pancreatic and other cancers; and checkpoint immunomodulators consisting of GEN1046 and GEN1042, which are in Phase I/II a clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. Further, it develops MVT-5873, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, small molecule immunomodulator product candidate for solid tumors; and infectious disease immunotherapies and rare disease protein replacement therapies. The company has collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Genmab A/S; Genevant Sciences GmbH; Eli Lilly and Company; Bayer AG; Pfizer Inc.; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and InstaDeep Ltd. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mainz, Germany.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors. Its products in preclinical stage include mutant RAS proteins; SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a mTORC1 inhibitor. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

