Birdchain (BIRD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $125,715.00

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Birdchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Birdchain has a market cap of $630,997.38 and approximately $125,715.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Birdchain has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00051523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00020484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.81 or 0.00643199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00068978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00026087 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Birdchain Coin Profile

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,194,754 coins. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

