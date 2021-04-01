Bitsdaq Market Cap Achieves $384,416.41 (BQQQ)

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, Bitsdaq has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Bitsdaq has a total market cap of $384,416.41 and approximately $97.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitsdaq coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00050742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.39 or 0.00635237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00069239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00028857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Bitsdaq Profile

Bitsdaq (BQQQ) is a coin. Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 coins. Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange . The official website for Bitsdaq is bitsdaq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange partner of BITTREX in Singapore, Macau, Canada, Bitsdaq is a platform for digital assets that operate in Asia. Designed from Bittrex’s technology, Bitsdaq provides an opportunity for users who would like to access a wider section of cryptocurrency in a secure and reliable platform. The platform is currently undergoing a multi-week evaluation to ensure it caters well for the needs of international customers. “

Buying and Selling Bitsdaq

