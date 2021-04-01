BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561,665 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $900,067.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,525. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

