Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.34

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and traded as high as $29.99. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63.

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter.

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards.

