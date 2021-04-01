bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($12.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on bluebird bio from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Maxim Group cut bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $30.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.87. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

