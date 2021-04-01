BMO Capital Markets Boosts PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target to C$6.50

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.45.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

