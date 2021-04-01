BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:DSM traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 87,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,523. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 95,175 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 155,525 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 224,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 87,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

