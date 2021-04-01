boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives GBX 412.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 412.27 ($5.39).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BOO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on boohoo group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

In other news, insider Iain McDonald bought 100,000 shares of boohoo group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £335,000 ($437,679.64).

BOO traded up GBX 7.90 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 347.90 ($4.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,498,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,152,434. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 176.15 ($2.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 340.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 325.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.71.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.