Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTHE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Boston Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 85,267 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.16.

Boston Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTHE)

Boston Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of carbohydrate-based therapeutic drugs and dietary supplements in the United States. Its lead pharmaceutical drug candidates are BTI-320, a non-systemic carbohydrate-based compound that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to reduce post-meal elevation of blood glucose levels in Type 2 diabetic and pre diabetic patients; BTI-410, a peptide injectable compound that has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for type 1 immunosuppression therapy after kidney transplant surgery and type 2 diabetes patients; and IPOXYN, a carbohydrate-based injectable drug to prevent necrosis, or cell death, as well as to treat hypoxic conditions, such as diabetic foot ulcers and other vascular/neurological complications.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit