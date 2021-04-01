Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Oppenheimer

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.11% from the company’s previous close.

BWAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brainsway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Brainsway alerts:

Shares of BWAY opened at $9.03 on Thursday. Brainsway has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $100.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Brainsway had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brainsway will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainsway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Brainsway at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainsway Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Brainsway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainsway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.