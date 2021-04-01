Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BRVO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,470. Bravo Multinational has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.
Bravo Multinational Company Profile
