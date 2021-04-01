Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BRVO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,470. Bravo Multinational has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

Bravo Multinational Company Profile

Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in leasing and selling gaming equipment. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in April 2016. Bravo Multinational Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

