Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $280.07

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.07 ($3.66) and traded as high as GBX 314 ($4.10). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 310.50 ($4.06), with a volume of 885,239 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brewin Dolphin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 364 ($4.76).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £942.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 298.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 280.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In related news, insider Toby Strauss acquired 65,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £199,677 ($260,879.28). Also, insider Robin Beer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91), for a total value of £20,930 ($27,345.18). Insiders purchased 66,308 shares of company stock valued at $20,090,084 over the last 90 days.

About Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.