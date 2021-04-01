Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 36,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,123. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $453.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 56,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $103,000. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

