Brokerages Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.85 Million

Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will announce $9.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.81 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $65.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $84.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $139.40 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $203.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 million.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 3.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after purchasing an additional 315,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,183,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,592,000 after purchasing an additional 605,578 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 34,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

