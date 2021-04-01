Brokerages Anticipate Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Brokerages predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will report sales of $1.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.91 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $801.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $7.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $8.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $9.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.39.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.29. The stock had a trading volume of 462,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.11 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $137.65 and a 1-year high of $321.86.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

