Brokerages Anticipate Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Flex reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flex.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Flex’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

FLEX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,881 shares of company stock worth $5,213,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Flex has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flex (FLEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.