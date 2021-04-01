Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $488.28 Million

Brokerages expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to report sales of $488.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $470.10 million to $510.00 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $472.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $257.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%.

LBRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

LBRT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. 695,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $44,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,894,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,001,040.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,457,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,581,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,206,453 shares of company stock worth $195,281,492. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

