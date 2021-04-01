Brokerages Anticipate Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. Sykes Enterprises reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYKE shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sykes Enterprises has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

