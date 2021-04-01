Brokerages Expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.78 Million

Analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will report sales of $154.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.02 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $238.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $800.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $769.41 million to $840.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $986.06 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $29,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 98,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.86. 1,150,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.45%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.