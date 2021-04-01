Brokerages Expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.23. i3 Verticals reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.65. 161,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,390. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -791.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 387.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 54.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

