Brokerages Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) PT at $100.06

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.06.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXP. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXP stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.26. 775,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,552. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

