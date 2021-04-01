Brokerages Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Price Target at C$246.55

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$253.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of BYD stock traded up C$4.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$217.43. The stock had a trading volume of 27,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,465. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 91.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$223.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$216.44. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$135.51 and a twelve month high of C$245.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$542.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 5.2800006 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.141 dividend. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

