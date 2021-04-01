Brokerages Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) PT at $350.54

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $364.42.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $399.99. The stock had a trading volume of 238,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,328. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $407.06. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total value of $1,261,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,901.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,835 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

