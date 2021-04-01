Brokerages Set Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) PT at $24.33

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,214. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.