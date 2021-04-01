Brokerages Set ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Target Price at $9.50

Apr 1st, 2021

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ING traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.32. 7,496,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,598,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

