Brokerages Set Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT at $30.04

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.04.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after buying an additional 463,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,693,000 after buying an additional 57,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $53,365,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,856,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,096,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after buying an additional 42,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock remained flat at $$25.66 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

