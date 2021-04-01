Brokerages Set Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) PT at $13.10

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LILA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $1,095,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,011.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 5,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $85,958.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at $168,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,529 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 335.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LILA traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 173,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

